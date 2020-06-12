Gibson County Man Arrested on Charges of Robbery and Criminal Confinement

A Gibson County man was arrested on a number of charges on Wednesday including criminal confinement and armed robbery.

As Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant John Fischer was in his patrol car in front of the Gibson County Jail, a vehicle drove by blaring its horn. Sgt. Fischer stopped the vehicle and the driver told him that his friend had possibly been kidnapped by 39-year-old Austin Folsom of rural Francisco in Gibson County, Indiana.

After speaking with the person who reported the possible kidnapping, Sgt. Fischer contacted the possible victim, who told the Gibson County sgt. that Folsom had threatened him with a weapon and shot his vehicle. The victim also said that Folsom pistol-whipped him and then took his phone.

After speaking with the victim, Sgt. Fischer made contact with Folsom. After further investigation, Fischer placed Folsom into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with armed robbery, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, battery with injury, and criminal recklessness.

Sgt. Fischer was assisted in his investigation by officers from the Princeton Police Department.

All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

