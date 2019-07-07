Gibson County Kicks Off Opening Night at the Fair

One of the oldest fairs in the Hoosier State kicks off Sunday.

Hundreds were on hand to celebrate the Gibson County fair’s opening night in Princeton.

People can check out the live music, rides and many food vendors. There are also several unique events including the truck and tractor pull as well as mud volleyball.

Organizers say, the Gibson County fair is unique.

“The weekends are normally the bigger times for us, but again that’s why we have such a variety to pull in people on various different days,” said Vice President of the Gibson County Fair, Becky Iunghuhn.

Admission to the Gibson County Fair is free before 1 o’clock through the end of the week.

For a complete list of the events at the Gibson County Fair, Click HERE.

