CoronavirusGibson CountyIndiana
Gibson County Health Department Reports New Coronavirus Case
The Gibson County Health Department reported a new positive case of COVID-19 within the county on Friday, May 15.
According to GCHD, the new positive case is a Gibson County resident in their 50’s.
The health department says that an investigation has been started and that contacts of the positive patient are being notified.
This comes as Gibson County’s ninth total positive case of coronavirus, with seven residents recovering so far.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Thursday, there was a total of 26,053 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the state of Indiana.
Related Articles:
- Over 26,000 Cases of Coronavirus in Indiana as New Totals Reported (May 14)
- Expanded, Free Coronavirus Testing Facilities Across Indiana Now Open
- Indiana’s Plan to Fully Reopen by July 4th