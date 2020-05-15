Gibson County Health Department Reports New Coronavirus Case

The Gibson County Health Department reported a new positive case of COVID-19 within the county on Friday, May 15.

According to GCHD, the new positive case is a Gibson County resident in their 50’s.

The health department says that an investigation has been started and that contacts of the positive patient are being notified.

This comes as Gibson County’s ninth total positive case of coronavirus, with seven residents recovering so far.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Thursday, there was a total of 26,053 positive cases of coronavirus throughout the state of Indiana.

