Gibson County Health Department Details New Coronavirus Case

On Monday, May 11, the Gibson County Health Department (GCHD) announced a new positive case of COVID-19 within the county.

According to the health department, a Gibson County resident in their 50’s is the county’s newest case.

The new positive case reported on Monday by GCHD marks the county’s eighth total case of COVID-19 in the county, with seven individuals recovered.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Monday, May 11, 146,688 Indiana residents have been tested for the coronavirus, with 24,627 positive tests, and 1,411 fatalities.

