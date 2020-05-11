CoronavirusGibson CountyIndiana
Gibson County Health Department Details New Coronavirus Case
On Monday, May 11, the Gibson County Health Department (GCHD) announced a new positive case of COVID-19 within the county.
According to the health department, a Gibson County resident in their 50’s is the county’s newest case.
The new positive case reported on Monday by GCHD marks the county’s eighth total case of COVID-19 in the county, with seven individuals recovered.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, as of Monday, May 11, 146,688 Indiana residents have been tested for the coronavirus, with 24,627 positive tests, and 1,411 fatalities.
Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App
Related Articles:
- Additional Coronavirus Cases and Deaths Reported in Indiana
- Expanded, Free Coronavirus Testing Facilities Across Indiana Now Open
- Indiana’s Plan to Fully Reopen by July 4th
- Princeton Toyota Plant Resumes Production After Seven-Week Coronavirus Shutdown