Gibson County Health Department Announces County’s Seventh Confirmed Coronavirus Case

An April 29 press release by the Gibson County Health Department says a Gibson County resident in their 20’s has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health department, an investigation has started and GCHD is notifying contacts of the newly-positive patient.

The newly reported case by GCHD marks the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

So far, four Gibson County residents have recovered from coronavirus.

