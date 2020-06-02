Gibson County Graduation Parties Possibly Exposed Attendees to COVID-19

The Gibson County Health Department (GCHD) has issued a warning for attendees of several graduation parties held in the county between May 23 – May 25.

According to GCHD, there were “several graduation parties that took place” between those dates, “leading to exposure of COVID-19 for some people.”

The health department is urging anyone who attended any of these parties to get tested for coronavirus and to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.

GCHD recommends the following testing sites for Gibson County residents worried about their possible exposure to the virus:

Gibson County Fairgrounds Address: 709 N Embree St, Princeton, Indiana Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Call: 888-634-1166 Web: Click Here

Gibson General Hospital Address: 1808 Sherman Dr, Princeton, Indiana Call: 812-485-3873 Call to make an appointment. Don’t go without calling first.



As of Tuesday, June 2, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 17 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Gibson County out of 579 total residents tested.

A multitude of free, state-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites are also available across Indiana – Click here to find a location near you.

