Gibson County Fair Canceled

The Gibson County Horticultural and Agricultural Society says they have decided to cancel the Gibson County Fair due to COVID-19.

Officials say the decision comes after much thought and discussion regarding the health, safety, and well-being of fair patrons.

This is the sixth time in the 169 year history of the Gibson County Fairgrounds a fair was unable to be held. The last time the fair was canceled was 72 years ago in 1942 during World War II.

The fair board says they will now turn their energy and passion to working on next year’s fair.

