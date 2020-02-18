Gibson County Community Divided Over Clean Energy

A community remains divided over clean energy. Gibson County leaders and attorneys are fine-tuning their zoning ordinance draft.

Some people in Gibson Co. are speaking out against this ordinance fearing they will have to jump through hoops in order to build on their land or make any changes.

The Gibson Co. plan commission held another meeting going over a draft of their zoning ordinance, which will ultimately tell people what they can do to their property.

Tuesday afternoon, commissioners, attorneys, and agricultural professionals went through the draft with a fine comb referencing zoning ordinance in place in neighboring counties.

Community leaders say saving land for farmers to use is a priority

Community members who are fully supporting the zoning ordinance are hoping it prevents wind farms from being built on the Gibson-Posey County line.

