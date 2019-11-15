Gibson County Coal to Lay Off 184 Employees GCC Complex in Owensville

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) that was filed Friday with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Gibson County Coal, LLC has announced it will lay off 184 workers by January 15, 2020.

Gibson County Coal will be reducing production at it’s GCC Complexes, which are located in Owensville and Princeton.

The workers include 169 underground miners, 9 prep plant workers, 4 office workers, and 2 surface shop workers.

The notice filed by GCC said that the affected employees do not have bumping rights, and the employment losses are expected to be permanent.

We will have more on the layoffs tonight on 44News.

Comments

comments