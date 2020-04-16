Gibson County Coal Files WARN Notice for Owensville Plant Due to COVID-19; 117 Employees Affected

Less than a minute

Gibson County Coal has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice, notifying employees of permanent layoffs.

According to the WARN notice, approximately 117 employees of the Gibson County Coal complex will be affected.

Most of those affected are classified as underground employees, while a smaller number of prep plant, surface shop, yards, and office employees are also affected.

According to Chris Hopple, General Manager at Gibson County Coal, the WARN notice comes as a result of “unforeseen business circumstances, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on coal demand.”

The separation of employment will occur on April 26, 2020.

