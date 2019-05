Felony charges have been filed against a Gibson County Clerk. According to court documents, Jim Marrow is facing two counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and one count of pointing a firearm at another.

Both Judge Jeffery Meade and Judge Robert Krieg have recused themselves from the case meaning the Vanderburgh County Courts take on this case.

44News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

