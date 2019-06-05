Gibson County Clerk in Court on Gun Charges

The Gibson County Clerk was in court, Wednesday, on gun charges.

The Gibson County Cleark, James Morrow is accused of pointing a gun at a man, after a heated argument outside of Sam’s Food Mart in Princeton.

Following the April 30th incident, the victim told police he was facing a car with his hands up as Marrow charged towards him with a gun.

The police report says two children were in the backseat of that car.

Wednesday, Morrow has his initial hearing in the Vanderburgh County Court. The case is being heard by a Vanderburgh County judge to avoid any conflict of interest.

Morrow is facing multiple charges including battery with a deadly weapon.

If found guilty, Morrow could spend up to 2.5 years behind bars.

His pretrial hearing is set for July 3rd at 8 am.

