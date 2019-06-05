Gibson County Clerk in Court on Gun Charges

Gibson County Clerk in Court on Gun Charges

June 5th, 2019 Gibson County, Indiana

The Gibson County Clerk was in court, Wednesday, on gun charges.

The Gibson County Cleark, James Morrow is accused of pointing a gun at a man, after a heated argument outside of Sam’s Food Mart in Princeton.

Following the April 30th incident, the victim told police he was facing a car with his hands up as Marrow charged towards him with a gun.

The police report says two children were in the backseat of that car.

Wednesday, Morrow has his initial hearing in the Vanderburgh County Court. The case is being heard by a Vanderburgh County judge to avoid any conflict of interest.

Morrow is facing multiple charges including battery with a deadly weapon.

If found guilty, Morrow could spend up to 2.5 years behind bars.

His pretrial hearing is set for July 3rd at 8 am.

