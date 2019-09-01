Gibson County Celebrates Labor Day History

Gibson county residents have been celebrating Labor Day since before it was even officially a federal holiday, and this year they continue bringing together tradition and modern day.

From across the Tri-State, people like Jenny Adams from Mt. Carmel, Illinois arrived for an extended weekend of festivities.

“Watching the grandkids ride and the food. It’s nice to be able to take the kids and grandkids somewhere,” she explained as to why she came all the way.

But this event is about more than winning contests, prizes, and enjoying the carnival atmosphere of the Gibson County Fairgrounds.

“It’s a celebration that’s 133 years old. The oldest in the state of Indiana,” said retired steelworker Charles Wyatt.

The effort of labor unions, businesses and civic organizations in and around Princeton bears fruit in a big way.

“The Labor Day Celebration–we feel that the American work ethic is what has driven this country to its greatness,” Wyatt praised.

That means in Gibson County, not one, but four days are dedicated to those who helped build America.

“There’s a lot of days that honor a lot of people. And we need to honor the American worker.”

It’s a testament not just to today’s working men and women but the efforts of labor organizers from the past.

“The labor unions–the Knights of Labor–was very successful in organizing workers, especially in the railroad industry. So they wanted to celebrate and they had a labor celebration,” recounted Labor Day Association Treasurer Gary Fritz.

And while that celebration has grown over the years, it still stays true to its roots:

“Elements of that original one 133 years ago is still alive and well in this celebration. Every one of the celebrations has had a parade. Every one of the celebrations the parade ends near the place where the celebration is going to be held. And that’s the same this year,” Fritz said.

Monday marks the height of the Labor Day Celebration, with a parade that kicks off at 9 am in Princeton starting at Broadway and Main.

