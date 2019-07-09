Gibson Co. Native, Now L.A. Artist Creates Local Mural

The Gibson County community is getting a new mural painted by an Indiana native.

Drew Cooper graduated from Gibson Southern High School, but now lives and works as an ultra-contemporary artist in Los Angeles.

Cooper has created works of art for brand names like Mountain Dew, Adidas, Vans, and Puma.

The week, Cooper returned home to Fort Branch to lend his talents to the city.

Cooper is putting his artistic touch on the side of a historic building in downtown Fort Branch that houses R’z Cafe.

The mural is entitled “All Together” and features brightly colored flowers.

Rz’s Cafe owner Candice Yancey was the one who championed the project as a long-standing testament to the talent that has bloomed from right here in rural Gibson County.

The project will be unveiled on Thursday, July 11. There will a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception at 6:30 pm with the unveiling set for 7:00 pm.

