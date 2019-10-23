Ghosts, Ghouls, Chainsaws and Screams…All for the Price of a Couple of Cans of Green Beans!

It’s not Halloween without a haunted house or two, right?

There’s one special group of neighbors that transform a lawn into the stuff that nightmares are made of — and the scares and the screams are all for a special cause.

Here’s your exclusive sneak peek at this year’s Nightmare on Eastbrooke.





It is the witching season…

Go away! Stop, stop, stop!

…and screams…echo down one normally quiet street.

Nightmares have returned to Eastbrooke Drive.

An enterprising group of friends, with an almost demented love of Halloween, decided that a neighborhood haunted house was exactly what Eastbrooke needed.

We love Halloween! We love just getting a scare out of people, and making it fun!

Halloween doesn’t have to be a bad thing, it can be fun…and the kids can have a good time.

Fans of fright can feel the adrenaline rush as they make their way through the graveyard, and a maze of terror, for the price of a can of corn or green beans — or whatever!

We’re taking up canned goods for the Tri State Food Bank.

We’ve been doing this for about 8 years now, and the last 4 or 5 years we’ve been taking up canned goods; and we’ve been getting a good response.

One year we raised about 1500 pounds, and we’re trying to break that record. Hopefully this year we can get some people out here and support this cause.

It’s a good cause and it’s fun!

Grab your cans, possibly a change of shorts, and be sure to hydrate if you’re the running type like me…before you enter the Nightmare on Eastbrooke.

“Nightmare on Eastbrooke” runs for the next 2 weekends here in Evansville.

They offer no scares for you fraidy-cats like me.

Don’t forget your cans for the Tri-State Food Bank!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments