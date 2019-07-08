Get on the Trail! Cork & Cuisine – Bourbon and Barrel
Every year, the Owensboro Convention Center hosts a wine pairing dinner event…and this year they’re switching things up!
The Bourbon Trail makes a dinner stop in Owensboro! Spectra, the providers of Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality to the Owensboro Convention Center is excited to announce that for the first time,bourbon will be incorporated into the next wine pairing dinner event. Guests are invited to experience Cork & Cuisine – Bourbon and Barrel on Thursday, August 1 at 6:00pm and enjoy five courses of a bourbon-inspired menu perfectly paired with barrel agedwines and spirits.
“Our culinary team has been discussing doing a bourbon theme for some time,” said Laura Alexander, General Manager. “I have no doubt this will be a fun and flavorful evening!”
“Bourbon barrel aged wine notes typically include caramel, maple, vanilla, and brown sugar,” added Mark Pruett, Director of Food and Beverage.
Special giveaways will also be part of the evening, including a bottle of each of the barrel aged wines, bourbons, and spirits featured throughout the dinner.
Cork & Cuisine – Bourbon and Barrel is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Kentucky, Creation Gardens, and Ivy Trellis.
Tickets for Cork & Cuisine – Bourbon and Barrel are $65.25 per person or two for $115. Tickets include all wines and spirits and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only. 21 and over only.
First Course – Appetizers
Hot Brown Dip with Crostini and Assorted Chips
Brie and Fruit Tart Topped with Bourbon Infused Pecans
Vegetable Crudité with Ranch
Fresh Fruit Display with Honey Yogurt Dip
Assorted Imported and Domestic Cheeses
Paired with Bulleit Rye Smash
Second Course – Soup
Roast Acorn Squash Bisque with Bourbon Crème Fraiche
Paired with Elijah Craig Bourbon Garden
Third Course – Salad
Bibb Salad Topped with Sliced Strawberries, Bourbon Caramel Pecans, Gorganzola Cheese, Candied Orange Zest, and Roasted Shallot/Tarragon Vinaigrette
Paired with Paired with Blade and Bow Kentucky Buck
Fourth Course – Main
Bourbon and Brown Sugar Brined Porkloin with Blackberry Demi
5 oz. Marinated Beef Tenderloin Topped with Herb Bourbon Butter
Sweet Potato Risotto
Wilted Spinach Topped with Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms, Shallots, Tomatoes and Fresh Shaved Asiago Cheese
Paired with Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Chardonnay and Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet
Fifth Course – Dessert
Poached Peach with Bourbon Caramel Mascarpone
Chocolate Bourbon Lava Cake
Butter Pecan Ice Cream
Paired with Harper’s Hella Filthy Old Fashioned (made with I.W. Harper 15 year)
Get your tickets here.
Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.
And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.