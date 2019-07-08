Get on the Trail! Cork & Cuisine – Bourbon and Barrel

Every year, the Owensboro Convention Center hosts a wine pairing dinner event…and this year they’re switching things up!

The Bourbon Trail makes a dinner stop in Owensboro! Spectra, the providers of Venue Management and Food Services & Hospitality to the Owensboro Convention Center is excited to announce that for the first time,bourbon will be incorporated into the next wine pairing dinner event. Guests are invited to experience Cork & Cuisine – Bourbon and Barrel on Thursday, August 1 at 6:00pm and enjoy five courses of a bourbon-inspired menu perfectly paired with barrel agedwines and spirits.

“Our culinary team has been discussing doing a bourbon theme for some time,” said Laura Alexander, General Manager. “I have no doubt this will be a fun and flavorful evening!”

“Bourbon barrel aged wine notes typically include caramel, maple, vanilla, and brown sugar,” added Mark Pruett, Director of Food and Beverage.

Special giveaways will also be part of the evening, including a bottle of each of the barrel aged wines, bourbons, and spirits featured throughout the dinner.

Cork & Cuisine – Bourbon and Barrel is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Kentucky, Creation Gardens, and Ivy Trellis.

Tickets for Cork & Cuisine – Bourbon and Barrel are $65.25 per person or two for $115. Tickets include all wines and spirits and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only. 21 and over only.

First Course – Appetizers

Hot Brown Dip with Crostini and Assorted Chips

Brie and Fruit Tart Topped with Bourbon Infused Pecans

Vegetable Crudité with Ranch

Fresh Fruit Display with Honey Yogurt Dip

Assorted Imported and Domestic Cheeses

Paired with Bulleit Rye Smash

Second Course – Soup

Roast Acorn Squash Bisque with Bourbon Crème Fraiche

Paired with Elijah Craig Bourbon Garden

Third Course – Salad

Bibb Salad Topped with Sliced Strawberries, Bourbon Caramel Pecans, Gorganzola Cheese, Candied Orange Zest, and Roasted Shallot/Tarragon Vinaigrette

Paired with Paired with Blade and Bow Kentucky Buck

Fourth Course – Main

Bourbon and Brown Sugar Brined Porkloin with Blackberry Demi

5 oz. Marinated Beef Tenderloin Topped with Herb Bourbon Butter

Sweet Potato Risotto

Wilted Spinach Topped with Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms, Shallots, Tomatoes and Fresh Shaved Asiago Cheese

Paired with Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Chardonnay and Mondavi Bourbon Barrel Cabernet

Fifth Course – Dessert

Poached Peach with Bourbon Caramel Mascarpone

Chocolate Bourbon Lava Cake

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

Paired with Harper’s Hella Filthy Old Fashioned (made with I.W. Harper 15 year)

