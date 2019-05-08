Get It Together: Family Summer Essentials

School will be out before you know it, and it certainly feels like summer outside. So we’ve got you covered – literally and figuratively.

Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” for camp, going to the park and other outdoor activities.

Her 3 summer essentials are bug spray, sunscreen and hydration.

When it comes to bug spray Allie says, “The chemical DEET found in most commercial insect repellants is questionable, safety-wise. I hate the thought of spraying my kids with harsh chemicals, especially when they’re prone to put everything in their mouths. It’s easy enough to make your own out of Distilled water, Witch hazel or rubbing alcohol and a combination of Dried and or fresh herbs. Make sure to include some type of mint!”

How to:

Bring 1 cup of water to a boil.

Add 3-4 tbsp herbs.

Mix well, cover, and allow to cool.

Strain out the herbs and mix the water with 1 cup of rubbing alcohol or witch hazel.

Store in a spray bottle in a cool place.

You can also dab a little vanilla extract or lavender oil on your child’s neck, wrists, behind the ears, under the arms, ankles, and backs of knees.

Harmful UV rays are always around especially during the summer, so sunscreen is so important. Allie likes to use a natural sunscreen, “Look for mineral-based sunscreens with 50 or higher SPF. My favorite, easy-to-find brand is called Think Baby and it’s available in the baby section at Target. An enlightening conversation with a local holistic esthetician made me aware of how many harsh chemicals are in sunscreen, and this is one I ran past her for approval. It also has the best score possible on the Environmental Working Group’s sunscreen rating system.”

Hydration is key all year round, but especially in the hot summer sun when kids are playing outside. To keep you kids hydrated Allie says, “The right water bottle isn’t always easy to find. I suggest a stainless steel bottle (that isn’t too big!) with a large enough opening for ice, and a sturdy straw lid that closes to prevent leaks.”

Tip: If your kids are still in car seats, check the dimensions of the bottle to make sure they’ll fit in your child’s cup holder. Ours are from Amazon by Simple Modern and were $15 each. They’re quite comparable to Hydroflask, which can be as much as $50 each. They can be clipped to any backpack using a carabiner or tossed inside without fear of spilling. Tip: LABEL your child’s water bottle with an industrial sharpie.

