Get It Together: Back to School Breakfast

The new school year is right around the corner, and it’s time for everyone to get back in the swing of things.

Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, Allie Peach is helping you “Get it Together” with some easy, healthy breakfast recipes and tips to keep those mornings running smoothly.





Allie says, “One of the questions I get asked from busy moms a lot is, ‘how do I serve my family a healthy breakfast every morning?’ Getting everyone ready for school and work, and out of the house can be one of the most stressful parts of the day. When things don’t go smoothly, it can start everyone’s day on a sour note. So I’ve got a few tips that the students in my course have shared with me, and some of my own strategies, for making a healthy breakfast happen, whether you have 5 minutes or 15. I kept everything under 15 minutes because I know you have a lot of other things to do first thing in the morning besides breakfast.”

Her first recipe is overnight oats. Allie says, “My kids beg me to make overnight oats. They’re such a great treat on super busy mornings. The biggest hurdle is thinking ahead enough to make them the night before.”

In a mason jar, mix 1/2 C rolled oats with 1/2 cup almond milk, a little honey, and a tablespoon of chia seed (if you want).

Refrigerate overnight and in the morning, top the overnight oats with a spoonful of peanut butter, a sliced banana, blueberries, whatever you want!

Allie also suggests using an egg maker. She says, “I use this little gadget all the time to make myself a quick breakfast. It’s not all about the kids! I’ll put two eggs in here and poach them while I’m toasting some bread, then I’ll walk away and do my makeup and when the egg timer goes off, my makeup is done and my breakfast is ready. One way I love to eat these is to top my toast with some spinach, the eggs, avocado if I’m feeling fancy, and salsa.”

Allie’s third morning breakfast idea to make smoothies. She says, “Follow this simple formula for kids: Nut butter + Berries + greens + coconut water + honey/dates. Doctors say the most important foods for kids are healthy fats, antioxidants, and greens, so they’re getting all three and it just tastes like a sweet treat. Smoothies are usually not filling enough for my kids, so I always serve them along with either an egg (or two) or a healthy frozen waffle, or both depending on how hungry they’re acting.”

