Get It Together: 4th of July Galette Recipe

If you still need to make some 4th of July goodies, Allie Peach is helping you “Get It Together” with a delicious, easy galette recipe that the kids can even help with.

Allie says, “A galette is, basically, a rustic pie. There’s no pie plate or perfect edges involved. You just pile the filling in the middle of the crust, fold the edges over, and bake it. That’s why I love to make this one with kids. Precision isn’t necessary, so you can just have fun with it.”

The recipe calls for berries, so Allie suggests a trip for some fresh ingredients as part of the fun. She says, “We took a little field trip to Wright’s Berry Farm in Newburgh for these gorgeous berries that are the star of the show here. Store bought pie crusts make this dessert super easy and fast, but if you have a family pie crust recipe you love, feel free to use it. If going with store-bought, get two boxes for this project, which is enough for three galettes plus decorations for the top. I love he immaculate baking Co brand.”

Recipe:

Makes 3, 6-8 inch galettes, which should serve about 6 people.

For the crust:

2 cup Jovial Einkorn flour

Scant 3/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup sugar

10 tbsp Earth Balance vegan butter

1/3 cup cold almond milk beaten with 1 egg yolk

For the filling:

4 cups total, any combination of raspberries, strawberries (hulled and cut small), blueberries, blackberries, fresh pitted cherries

Juice and zest of one lemon

1 tablespoon cornstarch or arrowroot

1/4 cup honey

You will also need:

Parchment paper

Sparkling sugar (optional)

Star shaped cookie cutters (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350F.

If making homemade pie crust:

Mix together the flour, salt and sugar until incorporated. Add the butter and mix with a pastry cutter until the butter resembles small peas and is evenly incorporated. Gradually, stream in the cold mil & egg yolk mixture until the flour just comes together. Turn the mixture out onto your work surface and form into four thick, round disks. Wrap each one with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes (or overnight) before rolling out.

In a large bowl, combine all the berries with the lemon zest and juice, cornstarch (or arrowroot) and honey. Fold gently until everything is incorporated. Let stand while you prepare the crust.

On a large surface area, well-floured, roll out the pastry dough circles. Transfer three of them immediately to parchment lined baking sheets.

Using a few sizes of star shaped cookie cutters, cut out lots of little stars from one of the pie crusts. Save them for the topping the galettes before they go into the oven.

To make each galette, you will pile 1/3 of the berry mixture into the center of each crust, leaving about a 2 inch border all the way around. Using your hands, fold the edges of the pie crust up around the berries, pleating the crust with your fingers as you go. They don’t need to be perfect and, in fact, that’s part of their charm!

Add stars in different sizes around the edge of the galettes. Sprinkle the top of the dough with sparkling sugar.

Bake in the center of the oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until golden brown.

Recipe adapted from Helene Dujardin

