Get Out Your Rolling Pins for a Pie Contest!

Think you’re a master baker?

You can find out this Saturday at the first ever Historic Newburgh Farmers Market Pie Contest!

The rules are simple – pies can be sweet or savory, your main ingredient (apples, cherries, blueberries, peaches, chicken, egg, beef, etc.) must be LOCALLY GROWN OR RAISED, and your crust must be made from scratch. No 50/50 pies (frozen crust with homemade filling), please.

Pie bakers don’t need to pre-register; just bring your baked beauty to the black Historic Newburgh tent at the Newburgh Farmers Market from 9:30am to 10:30am on Saturday, July 13. Please put your name on a piece of tape and stick it on the bottom of your pan so we can return it to you.

Bring an index card with your name and phone number on one side and the recipe and ingredient list on the other. If the recipe is a family secret, no needs to share, but, please, do list your ingredients and local ingredient used.

Pies will be judged in two categories – sweet and savory. The winner of each category will receive a $100, and bragging rights for the year!

Questions about participating? Email events@historicnewburgh.org or call the Historic Newburgh office at 812-853-2815.

Judges:

Gretchin Irons, Chef Adam Edwards and Brian Buxton

I’m ready to stick a fork in some pies, and see what y’all got!

