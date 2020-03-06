Get Ready for a Fun-Filled Spring Break With EVPL

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is helping parents ensure their children have plenty to do during the week of Spring Break.

Whether you are traveling for the break or planning a staycation, the EVPL Spring Break Bundles have lots to keep the little ones entertained.

The backpacks can be picked up at any of the locations and include books, audiobooks, music, activity sheets, and more.

EVPL will also have several additional events the week of Spring Break.

Bubblefest is back with events on Saturday, March 21st from 3 pm to 4 pm at EVPL McCollough.

A second Bubblefest is planned for Wednesday, March 25th from 10 am to 12 pm at EVPL Oaklyn.

There will also be a Unicorn Party on March 27th from 2 pm to 3 pm at the Red Bank branch.

Learn more about the EVPL Spring Break programming in the interview below with Jessica Hartman on 44News This Morning.

