Get Ready for the 2019 Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival

Get ready for warm fall sunshine, the smell of great food in the air, and vendor booths at the Henderson Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival.

The event is scheduled for October 5th and 6th at Audubon Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The festival is free to the public but attendees will have to pay $5 for parking.

Money raised from the festival will help provide eyeglasses and eye surgeries for those who cannot afford them, eye screening for school children and other worthy community causes.

Comments

comments