Get Prepared for More Blue Skies

The stormy weather has subsided for the entirety of the region. Now would be a good time to trade out the rain jackets for sunglasses for this afternoon and beyond. The biggest concerns with this today’s forecast will be the whipping of the winds. Winds will be sustain between 10-15 MPH however gust can reach as high as 35 MPH.

Highs will continue to surge into the upper-50s and lower-60s. In fact, we could potentially see back-to-back afternoons with mild temperatures and sunshine. By Thursday afternoon, an approaching cold front could generate a small chance of showers, the confidence is fairly low at this point.

Nevertheless, our next cold front will bring the return of northwesterly winds and temperatures will struggle to approach the mid-40s. By Saturday morning temperatures will start in in the upper-20s for a morning low.

