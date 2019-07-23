Get Your Passport for HOLA’s Noche De Rumba!

Ladies pull out those sundresses…fellas get the wrinkles out of the Cubaveras, there’s going to be a party you don’t want to miss.

HOLA’s taking over the house! Join us for a night of fun and dancing July 26th from 6:30-9PM. It’s easy. Head on over to mos-house.com and get a ticket. Get a passport when you come in the day of the event and enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Creation Gardens & Sauced, specialty brew from Haynie’s Corner Brewing Co., a cigar from Cigar! Cigar!, coffee from Honey Moon coffee, and of course a specialty cocktail from Mo’s House. Oh and we did mention dancing right? LaObpa will be here setting the tone.

The Kitchen EVV will have street tacos available for purchase from 5pm-12am this night as well.

(This is a ticketed event. Entry is $50 per person. Ticket includes:

*Powder Room & Patio entry to Mo’s House

*Hor d’oeuvres from Sauced & Creation Gardens

*Beer from Haynies Corner Brewing Co.

*Cigar and swag from Cigar! Cigar!

*Coffee from Honey Moon Coffee

*Cocktail from Mo’s House

A portion of the Proceeds go to benefit HOLA’s programs, services and support. HOLA is a local 501 c 3 nonprofit organization. You can find out more about HOLA at www.holaevansville.org or learn about our annual fundraising festival at www.HolaLatinoFestival.com

***Must be 21 or older to attend***

