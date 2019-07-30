Get Inspired and Empowered at Women’s Conference: Leadership, Empowerment, Career

Are you on a leadership journey and stuck at a crossroads?

The Junior League of Evansville is hosting a program specifically designed to inspire and empower women at every stage of this adventure.

This conference sounds uplifting and exciting!



This 3-tiered conference program is specifically designed to inspire and empower women at every stage of their leadership journey—from women who are just getting into the workplace, to rising managers, to tenured executives. The conference will include workshops and a vendor expo focused on women’s interests, career and leadership.

During the luncheon, Junior League of Evansville will present the Woman of Empowerment Award as well as name the 2019 Top 20 Women in Business in the Tri-State Area. These awards will recognize innovative servant leaders in the Tri-State area who make our community a better place to live and work.

Keynote Speaker Sue McCarthy, founder and CEO of the Vault Luxury Resale and author of Good, Better, Best will share her journey from being homeless to becoming one of St. Louis’s most successful entrepreneurs.

For over 90 years, the Junior League of Evansville has been dedicated to empowering women to be civic leaders through an effective interactive development program.

In support of this mission, the Junior League of Evansville will host the Women’s Conference and Luncheon on August 15, 2019 at the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport, 8am-4pm.

You can pick and choose your own experience at the conference:

$40 -Conference per person

$45- Luncheon per person

$75- Combo Conference & Luncheon per person

For more information about this event please visit the Junior League of Evansville website at juniorleagueofevansville.org or email office@juniorleagueofevanville.org.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments