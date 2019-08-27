Get Free Golf Gives Back “Chemo Buddies” Tickets

Golfers are getting ready to tee off Friday at Victoria National, but the Korn Ferry Tour Championship isn’t just about golf. It’s also about helping local non-profits get some much-needed funds through Golf Gives Back.

One of those organizations is Chemo Buddies!

Going through chemo can be tough that’s why Chemo Buddies are here to feel more comfortable and supported starting with a first day bag of essentials and a personalized blanket.

You can find Chemo Buddies in every treatment center across the greater Evansville area serving more than 200 patients as well as their family and friends every single day.

Chemo Buddies was founded to make sure nobody has to go through treatment alone. From snacks to a warm smile Chemo Buddies are there to help patients with anything they might need.

Chemotherapy patient Joe Lagrange says, “On the spot whatever you need, some things I don’t need like too much ice cream, but they’re very good. They make this situation so much better just being here.”

As part of Golf Gives Back several non-profits including Chemo Buddies are getting a shot at a portion of $50,000.

Each of those organizations is giving away free tickets to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and whoever gives away the most tickets will get the biggest portion of that money.

Click here for more information about getting a free Chemo Buddies ticket to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

