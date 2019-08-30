Get Your Fireworks Fix in Newburgh Saturday!

If you remember, the Tri-State was promised days of Independence Day fireworks, but unfortunately, the river did not cooperate…

Historic Newburgh took it in stride and pushed their fireworks to this weekend…

What a great way to start your Labor Day celebrations!



It’s an old fashion community Independence Day Celebration, complete with lots of food, a beer garden, and a community concert by the Old Dam Band.

If you’re from out of town we want to make sure you make it to the right spot for the festivities this year! The fireworks are located at the OLD Lock & Dam Park on the riverfront in downtown Newburgh.

Please note: there is limited handicap parking available at the Old Lock & Dam Park, no other cars will be permitted to enter. Shuttle buses are handicap accessible.

Park at Sharon Elementary School to catch a shuttle bus to the riverfront. Shuttle buses start running at 5:00pm.

There will be NO shuttle buses running from Newburgh Elementary School, Zion UCC, or People’s Bank this year. If you choose to park there, take your time and enjoy the beautiful walk along the riverfront!

5:00pm Evening in the Park begins at the Old Lock & Dam Park

6:00pm Old Dam Band Concert next to Little Red Brick House

7:00pm Proclamations, Flag Raising & National Anthem

9:00pm Fireworks

Bring a lawnchair or blanket.

