Get Your All Disney Fix at the “Dollar” Movies Today!

Looking to escape from the house — and the heat– but also avoid the chance of rain?

The dollar — okay, technically it’s 3 dollars now — movies are where it’s at today.

We all know that “The Lion King” hits movies Friday, and Disney fans can get a whole lot more than “the circle of life” this week, leading up to the new live action flick.





Missed Dumbo in theaters?

Starring Collin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito, this re-make is deliciously dark.

Not surprising, seeing as Tim Burton is the director and Danny Elfman the composer.

This is what they do…what they live for.

And if you remember the original song, “Baby Mine”…grab a tissue.

Baby mine, dry your eyes.

Baby mine, don’t you cry.

Rest your head close to my heart, never to part, baby of mine.

That song gets me every time, and isn’t just the trailer and the thought of the star-studded cast worth 3 bucks?

Not to mention, if you can’t get your dad down with Dumbo, just remind him that this is a reunion of the 90’s Batman and Penguin…

While Rotten Tomatoes gave Dumbo a 46%, The Washington Post says,

The new story is decidedly, deliciously dark, veined with thin layers of burton s trademark macabre sensibility, which adds texture and tartness to the inherent charm of the story (at heart, one about the parent-child bond and the possibility of the impossible).

It’s an all Disney lovers week, as Aladdin is also at Showplace Cinemas South.

Directed by none other than Guy Ritchie, and starring Will Smith, Disney’s live action re-make of “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of a charming street rat, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine — and The Genie who may be the key to their future.

Thinking you’ve seen this 400 times when your kids were little?

It’s actually not **exactly a total re-tread**…

In fact, Brian Lowry of CNN said,

Aladdin is a great deal of fun, with charming leads and elaborately mounted songs. It’s hardly a whole new world, but in this suddenly well-populated land of live-action reboots, makes the most out of its familiar one.

And it will certainly get Disney lovers in the mood to “Hakuna Matata” their way to the theaters this weekend.

As if that wasn’t enough…let’s blast back to the past…specifically, to the 1980’s and the beloved John Hughes’ movies.

If your kids haven’t been introduced to the magical time of high school clichés, super-long, but fun, montages and classic stereotypes…it’s time for them to see “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”…

Bueller…Bueller…anyone…?

This iconic movie is not only one of the most important pieces of pop culture history, but remember that Matthew Broderick was the original voice of “adult Simba” in the first, animated “The Lion King”…so you’re still on that Disney kick.

And if these 3 dollar movies weren’t enough?

Franklin Street Events’ Association is throwing their free movie on the lawn this Saturday…Aladdin–that’s where you’ll find our 44News live reporter Erran Huber, along with me…

We’ll be sitting in the back…so as not to be too obnoxious…singing the songs at the top of our lungs…come say hi.

Have fun at the movies…but remember— be careful what you wish for.

