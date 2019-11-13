Get Your Books, Movies, CDs at the Curb With EVPL to Go

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will be offering a new service for library cardholders to get their books, movies, CDs, and more from the convenience of their car.

Beginning the first week of December, EVPL To Go, a curbside pickup service for holds, will be available at EVPL Central, EVPL McCollough, and EVPL Red Bank.

EVPL To Go will be operate Mondays through Thursdays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Fridays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

To use this service, place materials on hold through the EVPL website or EVPL app to pick up at one of the participating locations.

Once an email or text has been received, confirming items placed on hold are ready for pickup, head to the designated EVPL location during EVPL To Go operating hours.

EVPL To Go parking spots have been labeled with signage.

Call the number on the sign and confirm cardholder and hold information.

An EVPL staff member will deliver materials directly to your car.

EVPL is excited to offer this service to our cardholders. We hope this service will make it even easier for our community to access EVPL materials.

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has served our community for more than a century.

With eight locations throughout Vanderburgh County, immediate access to hundreds of thousands of digital resources, and a dedicated team of library professionals, EVPL strives to create opportunities for you to discover, explore, and connect with your library.

For more information, visit evpl.org.

