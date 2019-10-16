Get Books, DVDs and CDs on the Cheap!

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation will be hosting the annual EVPL Foundation Fall Mini Book Sale November 9 and 10, which means that’s the day for some serious Christmas shopping, or for collectors to add to their own library.

Hundreds of items, including books, movies, and CDs, will be available for purchase from $0.50 – $2.00. All proceeds from this sale are used to support EVPL programs and services, emerging technologies, and special library projects and initiatives.

‘EVPL Foundation Book Sales are a vital piece of the work the Foundation does to support the library,’ said EVPL Engagement and Experience Officer Heather McNabb. ‘Every book, movie, and CD purchased affords us the opportunity to better serve our community by providing resources and services.’

The sale will take place in Browning Rooms A & B at EVPL Central.

Hours of sale are Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday, November 10 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

