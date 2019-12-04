Get Your Books, CDs, and Movies With EVPL to Go

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is offering curbside pick-up services for all your items on hold.

Starting the first week of December, EVPL to Go will be available at EVPL Central, EVPL McCollough, and EVPL Red Bank.

EVPL To Go will operate Mondays through Thursdays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Fridays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Heather McKinney says, “This service is available for all library cardholders for anyone who might find it difficult to get in and out of their car, or for parents on the go with their kids, this is meant to make our materials more accessible for everyone in the community.”

To use this service, place materials on hold through the EVPL website or the EVPL app.

