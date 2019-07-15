Get Bierstube Season Ready With a Bootcamp

It’s bierstube season…are you ready for it?

You’re not if you can’t sing and dance the German way!

Sounds like you need Bierstube Bootcamp…

Join us to learn German dances and songs to get ready for Volksfest. This event is free. There will be a cash bar.



Let Evansville International Folk Dancers teach you how to polka, schottische, waltz and sing along, so you’re not left out of the fun this bierstube season!

The dance party kicks off this Friday at Germania Maennerchor.

Think you have two left feet?

This crew can get you in rhythm within mere minutes!

It all starts at 7 pm, and is totally free!

Prost!

