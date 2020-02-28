German Township Fire Dept. Firefighters Honored for 50 Yrs. of Service

Two firefighters with German Township Fire Department in Evansville, Indiana, were recognized on Thursday.

Jim Fechtmeister and John M. Buckman III were honored Thursday at the State House for 50 years of membership to the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association.

The German Township Fire Department page on Facebook made a post on Thursday recognizing the two veteran firefighters.

They say Fechtmeister and Buckman are among 69 firefighters in the state being recognized this year for 50 years of service.

