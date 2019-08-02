Indiana
Georgia Man Arrested on Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest Charges
A suspicious person call leads to the arrest of a Georgia man.
Deputies were dispatched to Sommerville, IN and located Chase Brew who made it clear that he was under the influence of alcohol.
Brew became agitated and started resisting arrest during the investigation.
He was transported to the Gibson County Jail and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and intimidation on a police officer.