Genesis Coal Mine Releases Statement

Officials with Genesis Mine released a statement a day after it was announced the plant would be closing in February 2020, affecting 250 workers.

The layoffs come after the mine’s company, Murray Energy, filed for bankruptcy in October.

A majority of the people impacted by these layoffs include heavy equipment operators and administrative staff members.

The Western Kentucky Coal Company has announced a permanent mass layoff and mine closure at the Genesis Mine near Centertown, KY, to begin on or after February 24, 2020. WARN Act notices have been sent to all potentially affected employees. These decisions were difficult, but the extremely depressed coal marketplace dictated these changes. We will have no further comment.

