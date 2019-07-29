Geeky Family Fun at Evansville Museum Geek & Comic Con

Is your family into superheroes, comic books, and action figures?

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science has just the event for you, AND it will be a school week so the kids will be ready to get out on the weekend!

On Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 11:00 AM-8:00 PM, the Evansville Museum will host the third annual Geek & Comic Con. The family-friendly event will be $12 for adults, $8 for youth and FREE for Museum Members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling (812) 425-2406. This family-friendly event is perfect for comic-con enthusiasts as well as first-timers to the convention scene.

The Evansville Museum Geek & Comic Con is a day devoted to celebrating the arts, science and history of geek culture. The event will feature panels and presentations, hands-on activities, board games, a vendor room and a cosplay contest.

The day will feature presentations and meet-and-greet opportunities with Beaux the Tyrannosaurus Rex, an interactive dinosaur character experience presented by Feller Express Trackless Train LLC.

Guests of Honor includes Eisner award-winning graphic novelist Nate Powell. His work includes brand-new Ozark existential horror tale Come Again, civil rights icon John Lewis’ legendary graphic memoir March trilogy; You Don’t Say, Any Empire, Swallow Me Whole, The Silence Of Our Friends, The Year Of The Beasts, and Rick Riordan’s The Lost Hero. Powell is the first cartoonist ever to win the National Book Award.

Powell’s work has also received a Robert F. Kennedy Book Award, three Eisner Awards, two Ignatz Awards, two Harvey Awards, the Michael L. Printz Award, a Coretta Scott King Author Award, four YALSA Great Graphic Novels For Teens selections, the Walter Dean Myers Award, and has been a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize.

Hollywood special effects creator Kent Estep will also be a Guest of Honor at the event this year. Estep has been creating visual effects for feature films, commercials and video games for over 25 years. In addition to his current project, How to Train Your Dragon 3, past feature film credits include The Matrix, Air Force One, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Fast and Furious 8, The Boxtrolls, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Paranorman. Kent has also created cinematics for the Overwatch, StarCraft, World of Warcraft and Hearthstone videogame franchises.

Currently an effects technical director at DreamWorks, Mr. Estep has previously worked for Sony Pictures, Industrial Light and Magic, Laika, Digital Domain, Blizzard Entertainment and Tippett Studio. He is a graduate of the University of Evansville’s school of engineering, a member of the Visual Effects Society and The Animation Guild.

Special guests also include two-time Eisner-award nominee and author of Ricky and Morty comic book Kyle Starks, Eisner-award nominee cartoonist Chris Schweizer, comic book Straw Man series’ creator David Branstetter, Todd Fox, illustrator of Marvel, Image Comics, Now Comics and Eclipse Comics, comic book creator Nathan Blu, and Cinema Chat host and local legend Ted Haycraft.

The day will also feature performances by AiNo Hoshi Maid Café and cosplay appearances by Batsu Cosplays and the501st Legion Star Wars Characters.

Artists and vendors at the event include Sweet Geek Studio, Book Broker, Pizzaface, DeadEnds Entertainment, Tattoo KAIJU & Gallery, and Comics Ina Flash. Cool Cat’s Me So Hangry Grill will be bringing their food truck.

Sounds epic, right?!

