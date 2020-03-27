GE Aviation Employee in Madisonville Tested Positive for COVID-19

According to GE Aviation, an employee working at their Madisonville facility tested positive for COVID-19. Officials with GE said they cannot identify the employee or discuss specifics of their conditions due to privacy laws.

“GE Aviation is supporting an employee who works at our Madisonville, KY, facility who tested positive for COVID-19. GE’s number one priority is the health and safety of our employees. We are partnering with public health officials on contact tracing and notification of impacted people at our site. We continue to take all necessary precautions and prioritize safety.” said the GE spokesperson.

Officials say they are in close contact with local health officials, the World Health Organization, and the U.S. Center for Disease Control to closely monitor the situation.

GE Aviation’s Madisonville facility employs approximately 500 people. The site manufactures components for commercial and military jet engines.

