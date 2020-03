Less than a minute

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has issued a traffic advisory.

GCSO advises travelers to avoid N Main Street between Brumfield Avenue and Walnut Street in Princeton.

They say that a tree has fallen, and that cleanup could impede travel.

GCSO says cleanup should be complete within approximately two hours.

You can view the alert posted by GCSO here.

