Gas Prices Increasing Across U.S.

Gas prices are on the rise across the U.S. For some parts of the country, regular gasoline is 2.77 a gallon that’s up seven cents on the week and 29 cents on the month.

Parts of California are already seeing prices nearing $4 a gallon and experts say that $4 gas could be seen in other parts of the country sometime soon.

According to reports, the spike is being blamed on issues with oil refineries which are affecting supply. Last year, the national average price for gas was just under $3 at Memorial Day weekend.

