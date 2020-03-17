Gas Prices Drop in Tri-State Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Gas prices nationwide are dropping because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the oil industry, and the same rings true in the Tri-State.

According to AAA, drivers in several southern states are currently paying less than $2 for gas and more states are joining them. Currently, crude oil trends at about $30 a barrel compared to 2019 with 2019 when prices were $70 a barrel.

And it’s been falling ever since Saudi Arabia decided to increase supply, and the reason for that move, to push foreign providers out of the market namely Russia.

Now Henderson prices were as low as $1.60 over the weekend. Here in Indiana, the average gas price is $1.95. A reason for that drop may have actually been because there’s less demand, there are a lot more grounded airliners, and folks are taking advantage of those prices when filling up.

Though, it may offset some of the costs your pay when prices at the grocery store increase as demand there increase as well. Officials say prices at the pump could go lower in the coming days.

