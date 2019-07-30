EvansvilleIndiana
Gas Leak Reported in Downtown Evansville
Update:
The gas leak is under control but residents are still advised to avoid the area
Previous:
Residents are being asked to avoid downtown Evansville due to a gas leak.
Road closures are expected to be in place as emergency crews work to make repairs.
The leak is on 2nd between Sycamore and Main.
