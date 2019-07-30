Gas Leak Reported in Downtown Evansville

Update:

The gas leak is under control but residents are still advised to avoid the area

Previous:

Residents are being asked to avoid downtown Evansville due to a gas leak.

Road closures are expected to be in place as emergency crews work to make repairs.

The leak is on 2nd between Sycamore and Main.

44News has a crew on their way to the scene.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Breaking- Emergency crews responding to 2nd/ Vine for a gas line leak. Road closures are expected. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) July 30, 2019

Comments

comments