Garvin Park Hosts Annual Streets Alive Event

The Evansville Trails Coalition was helping the tristate stay healthy and active Sunday afternoon with a chance to bike along North Main Street.

The annual Evansville Streets Alive Event was held Sunday on North Main Street instead of Garvin Park. The even featured food, music and games for kids to enjoy, all within the old Buehler’s IGA grocery store.

This location sits in the city’s promise zone, but some people say it’s nice to see an event like this in the area.

“Hopefully it gives some people, maybe investors or other entrepreneurs in the community a little hope that, ‘hey, this place does attract people,’ and we have a beautiful trail that leads right into downtown all the way to Garvin Park,” said Jeremy Kunz, Evansville Trails Coalition Board president.

This event not only showcases the trail on North Main Street but also advocated for the completion of the trail network in hopes of connecting the local trail.

Comments

comments