Garage Fire Ruled Accidental on Riverside Drive Tuesday Evening

A space heater could be at the heart of a fire that took place Tuesday afternoon in a detached garage on Riverside Drive.

Evansville Fire Department responded to the garage in the 100 block of East Riverside Drive before 6PM. The two-story garage had living quarters on the second floor, but no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. Fire spread up a wall and into the attic. Crews spent an hour to completely extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. The home owner the garage belong to said that they placed a space heater in the garage bathroom to help keep pipes from freezing. The fire was ruled accidental.

Comments

comments