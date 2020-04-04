Games for the Home Bound Family

I don’t know why stores are out of toilet paper, when what we should all be stocking up on are things that help families bond…whether it’s over old family photos and stories, or crushing each other in a marathon competition where we all know exactly who we’re dealing with.

My family developed an early obsession with Skip-bo.

It’s fast, you can make it longer if you all agree, and while it is random, there is a certain strategy involved.

And the discard pile can be a tragic consequence you all share.

Keep in mind that we’re stuck in this together, so if someone wants to quit?

Allowing them to call retreat isn’t so bad.

And in times like these, when you need a win, gloating is okay.

Or get creative with a simple deck of face cards…there’s memory…go fish…speed…

Google card games and play by their rules, or switch it up and make up your own house rules.

Just be sure to keep the competition friendly.

Remember that we’re all in this together, so maybe relax a little on some of the rules…remember, it’s all about having fun while we’re under quarantine.

