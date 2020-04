Gallery: Photos Show Damage in Knox County Caused by Wednesday Night Storms

Wednesday night’s storms caused significant damage throughout Knox County, including damage to structures as well as downed trees and power lines.

Due to the extensive damage in the county, a Travel Advisory has been put in place by county officials, while Emergency Response Personnel and city and county departments assess damages and coordinate cleanup activities.

Photos courtesy of We Are Knox County (@wakcnews) on Twitter (WAKC News Website), and Cheryl Meyer / Logan Watkins.

Gallery: Pictures Show Damage Caused by Wednesday Night Storms in Knox County

