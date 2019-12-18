GAIN: Because Need Is Year-Round

Because poverty is such a critical issue in our community, Evansville Christian Life Center has some exciting developments in one of their programs that is helping people in the Tri-State move forward on their journey out of poverty.



Our long-term GAIN anti-poverty initiative has had opportunities to expand into EVSC working with at-risk teen moms and into Ivy Tech, helping students working hard to move forward build relationships and resources.

GAIN provides a unique model that focuses on building positive relationships and equipping people to navigate barriers keeping them from moving forward.

Participants have seen significant increases in their income and decreases in their need for social services.

With the holiday season coming, we’d love the opportunity to both celebrate and invite people to take part (as either participants or supporters) of this program.

With the holiday season here, you’re asking people to celebrate and participate in the program…

GAIN provides a unique model that focuses on building positive relationships and equipping people to navigate barriers keeping them from moving forward.

You can contact Evansville Christian Life Center here, so you can be a part of this wonderful initiative aimed at showing the less fortunate how to move forward.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments