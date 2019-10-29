Gag Order Issued for Couple Accused of Leaving Adopted Daughter

A Tippecanoe County judge issued a gag order in the case of a couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter. The judge ruled that Michael and Kristine Barnett cannot talk about their adopted daughter’s medical, mental, and physical health in media interviews.

According to court documents, Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted the Ukranian orphan with dwarfism in 2010. She was estimated to be 8-years-old that same year. Three years later, the couple would abandon their adopted daughter in Indiana before leaving for Canada in 2013.

According to WLFI, Michael Barnett made claims in several interviews that their adopted daughter poisoned Kristine Barnett and attempted to harm her and their two other children on multiple occasions.

The Barnetts also claimed in interviews that they were scammed. The girl, they said, was an adult posing as a child. They each face two counts of neglect.

