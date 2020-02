The City of Owensboro has received 22 bids into the demolition of Gabe’s Tower.

This comes after a month-long process of receiving the bids after the city purchased the property back in September 2019. The city is now evaluating the bids and will make recommendations soon.

44News is told there isn’t a scheduled time when they’ll select the winning bid.

