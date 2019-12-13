FWPD: 248 Urns Were Stolen From Graveyard

Fort Wayne Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for stealing more than 200 urns from a cemetery.

Officials say 248 urns were stolen off headstones at Greenlawn Memorial Park sometime last week.

The urns themselves are valued at $124,000 but are likely worth more due to the potentially valuable memorabilia placed inside of them.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.

Comments

comments