Future Farmers Celebrate National FFA Week

Future farmers across the Tri-State marked National FFA Week, and Apollo High School students rolled to school in style.

But the week is about more than just taking your tractor to school.

Future farmers of all sizes–along with tractors of all sizes–headed down Gemini Drive in a patriotic parade celebrating those who grow–and have grown.

“We live and work on a fourth-generation dairy farm,” said Joshua Kuegel, who serves as president of Apollo’s FFA. “It shows just how Ag-grounded our community is here. We are a very Ag-heavy community and I think it’s great to be able to have all these kids drive in and celebrate the Ag backgrounds they have.

The tractors themselves served as an experiential lesson for all the students.

“They look at the different sizes of tractors, and also how much they cost,” said agriculture teacher Aaron Tucker. “They don’t realize their vehicles–they may have a $7-8,000 vehicle. We have some tractors here valued at over $250,000.”

Friday’s drive your tractor to school day caps a week themed to these growing students. And while it’s not easy being green, the agricultural students are finding ways to make their knowledge bloom.

But FFA students are getting to experience a lot more than just driving tractors and learning about tilling and planting.

“Small animal science, vet science and a large animal science program,” listed agricultural teacher Debbie Muse.

With the chance to put some of their teaching into practice with a willing helper:

“Annie the Ag Dog! She is new to our program this year. I wanted to see how it worked with the students, and how the students reacted to Annie. We have seen a huge difference with students,” Muse said.

But while farmers have faced some difficult years recently:

“I believe there is a future in farming, because we do have to feed our growing population. 20 percent of all people are employed by the agriculture industry. We’re trying to prepare the kids for the future and the technology that is coming with that,” said Muse.

With a display of that technology for all to see–a collection of history and heritage–to set the next generation up for success in the field.





